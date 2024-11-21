Uganda: Police Pick Up Alien Skin Ally

Police in Kampala have arrested one of the members of singer Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin's gang.

The Nile Post has learnt that Police in Katwe last evening picked up Julius Mugabi, one of the crew members for the notorious singer's group.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest.

"It is true we have arrested Julius Mugabi who is currently detained at Katwe Police Station," Owoyesigyire told this website.

The arrest

The Nile Post has separately learnt that Mugabi was arrested over the Tuesday night fracas at Nsambya Hospital in which three staff of the facility were assaulted badly.

Police said on Wednesday that one individual, identified by a witness as 'Alien Skin,' allegedly demanded medical forms from the attending doctor who refused to heed to the request.

" When his demands were not met, the suspect and his group reportedly assaulted the doctor and two security guards before fleeing the scene," Owoyesigyire said.

In a statement, Nsambya Hospital explained that the fracas stemmed from demands by Alien Skin's group for an explanation by the medical staff following the death of their colleague.

The hospital explained that the patient , Joram Tumwesigye was brought to their emergency department having been crushed by a truck, which reportedly pinned him against a wall.

"Upon his arrival, our medical team promptly initiated emergency care. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he succumbed to his injuries. His remains were handed over to the Uganda Police for a post-mortem examination," the hospital said.

Nsambya however said later, unknown individuals attacked the facility and assaulted some of their staff "demanding for information about the deceased."

According to a source privy to the matter, following his arrest, Alien Skin's ally is set to be taken for an identification parade before he is taken to court over the matter.

An identification parade is where a group of persons including one suspected of having committed a crime are assembled for the purpose of finding out from the witness who claims to have seen the accused or suspect at the scene of crime whether he or she can identify them as the person they saw previously at the scene of crime or actually committing the offence.

On Wednesday, Alien Skin was remanded to Luzira after being charged with robbery of a phone valued at shs3.5 million , cash ssh480,000 and a wallet.