Uganda: Doctors Condemn Assault On Nsambya Hospital Staff

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has condemned the assault on healthcare workers and security personnel at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya on November 19, 2024, calling it a grave violation of medical ethics and a threat to public health.

The altercation, allegedly involving Ugandan musician Patrick Mulwana, known as Alien Skin, and members of his Fan Gone Forest Entertainment group, left a doctor and two security guards injured.

"Violence against healthcare professionals is unacceptable and undermines the sanctity of medical practice," said UMA President Dr. Herbert Luswata, urging authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger protections for medical workers. UMA appealed to the government to enforce stricter measures ensuring their safety.

"Healthcare workers must be able to perform their duties without fear or intimidation," Dr. Luswata emphasized.

The association also called for mutual respect between the public and medical professionals, stressing the importance of collaboration in delivering quality care.

The clash reportedly followed the death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of the Fangone group, who died earlier that day after being admitted with injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Footage circulating online shows heated exchanges between Alien Skin's group and hospital staff, with some scenes escalating into physical confrontations.

One victim, Dr. Zaidi Matovu, recounted the ordeal: "I was trying to call for help because the group was overwhelming us."

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in Uganda, with UMA reaffirming its solidarity with the affected staff and urging swift action to prevent similar cases.