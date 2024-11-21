Uganda: Byanyima Condemns Military Trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, has called for a fair legal process for her husband, Dr. Kizza Besigye, denouncing his trial in a Ugandan military court as unjust and politically motivated. She emphasized that Besigye, a former presidential candidate and retired colonel, has not owned a firearm in over 20 years, making the charges against him baseless.

"Dr. Besigye is a civilian and should be tried in a civilian court. This is a clear violation of his rights and the principles of justice," Byanyima said.

Byanyima recounted that Besigye was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, where he had traveled for a book launch hosted by Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua. He disappeared after a meeting in a Nairobi suburb, with his taxi driver waiting outside for 11 hours. A senior Ugandan military official later confirmed Besigye was in custody, facing charges related to alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

"This is not the first time he has faced fabricated charges like treason or terrorism, all of which were dismissed by civilian courts," Byanyima said in an interview with the BBC.

Winnie Byanyima, Wife to Dr. Kiiza Besigye and the Executive Director of UNAIDS Besigye, a vocal critic of President Museveni, retired from military service decades ago to become a civilian political figure. Byanyima insists his trial in a military court is politically driven and undermines judicial independence. "He does not own a gun. I live with him; there are no guns in our house," she stated.

The case has drawn international attention and condemnation from human rights activists, who allege foul play by Ugandan authorities and possible involvement of Kenyan security agencies. Besigye and his associate, Hajj Obed Lutale, were remanded by Uganda's General Court Martial on charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The prosecution claims these offences occurred in Nairobi, Athens, and Geneva.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Byanyima criticized the military tribunal, arguing it operates under presidential influence. "He's not a soldier. He's a civilian. We need him to be tried in a civilian court," she said.

Insisting her advocacy is personal and unrelated to her UN role, Byanyima added, "I have a duty as a wife to ensure his rights are respected."

Besigye's legal team has vowed to challenge the trial, demanding his transfer to a civilian court, as stipulated by Uganda's Constitution and international human rights standards.