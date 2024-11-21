Kenya: Gachagua Fears for His Life, Alleges State Surveilance, Possible Abduction

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised the alarm over alleged surveillance and intimidation by state agents, claiming that unmarked cars have been tailing him and monitoring his movements.

In a series of tweets, Gachagua expressed concerns about his safety and accused the state of harassment, likening the tactics to the oppressive methods of Kenya's past authoritarian regimes.

Gachagua detailed an incident involving a suspicious vehicle, a saloon car parked outside his Nairobi residence, trailing him to several locations.

"Last Sunday, the below saloon car that was parked at the entrance to my residence trailed me to PCEA Kerarapon Church, followed me to where I went for a late lunch, and back to the house!" he wrote on X.

Upon checking the number plates of the vehicle on the NTSA portal, Gachagua claimed they were registered to a lorry, raising further suspicion about the car's involvement in covert operations.

"This surveillance and intimidation of Kenyans was last witnessed during the era of the dreaded 'Special Branch' during the 24 years of Moi's misrule!" he added.

Gachagua accused state agents of parking vehicles outside his home, recording the identities of his visitors, and following him during his travels, including visits to his rural home in Nyeri.

"In this era of extrajudicial killings, forced abductions, and disappearances by state agents, I have thought it important to share with Kenyans the harassment and intimidation I am going through, and inform them to hold the state responsible if state agents harm me."

He also called on the state to cease its actions, emphasizing his right to live peacefully as a private citizen.

"I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen."

Gachagua served as Deputy President from 2022 to 2024 before being ousted in a high-profile impeachment process in October 2024.

His tenure was marked by sharp political divides, particularly in his role as a key ally to President William Ruto.

The allegations come amid growing concerns over the resurgence of state-sponsored intimidation tactics.

Extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and surveillance of dissidents have been reported by human rights organizations in Kenya, drawing parallels to the oppressive regimes of the past, including the administration of President Daniel Arap Moi.

The "Special Branch," referenced by Gachagua, was an infamous security unit during Moi's rule, known for monitoring political opponents, engaging in forced disappearances, and intimidating dissidents.

The government is yet to respond to Gachagua's allegations.

