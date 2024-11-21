Uganda: Six Herbalists Arrested With Human Bones

Six traditional herbalists have been arrested in Buwenge Town Council, Jinja District, after police discovered sacks containing human bones and skeletons in their shrines.

The arrests were part of an operation led by the Kiira Region Police Command, SSP Charles Nsaba, the Regional CID, SSP Monday Johnson Agaba, and the Buwenge Division Police Commander, SP Morris Oyee.

The operation, conducted in response to public outcry, targeted alleged illegal activities linked to the herbalists.

According to police, the suspects had been demanding dead human bones and skeletons from victims for commercial purposes or other illicit motives.

The arrested individuals include Afani Zubairi (62), a resident of Mawaito, Buwenge Rural Sub-county; Ronald Mukasa (51), a resident of Market Zone, Buwenge Town Council; and Ibrahim Iswezi (42), also a resident of Market Zone, Buwenge Town Council.

Others are Nathan Nantakika (32), a resident of Muguluka East, Buwenge Town Council; Herman Wabitotya (18), a resident of Kyerinda Zone, Buwenge Town Council; and Sharif Mugere (18), a resident of Butagaya Sub-county.

Police are questioning the suspects about the source of the human remains, believed to belong to individuals who died more than 50 years ago.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi stated that samples have been sent to forensic experts for DNA analysis to aid the investigation.

"We suspect the bones were intended for economic or ritualistic purposes," he said.

Mubi called on the public to report any past victimization or extortion linked to the suspects. "We encourage all affected individuals to lodge official complaints with the police so they can seek justice," he added.

Police have charged the suspects with disturbing the peace of the dead, a crime with significant legal and social consequences.

SP Mubi cautioned traditional herbalists against engaging in illegal practices such as extortion or demanding human body parts.

He urged them to focus on lawful, gainful employment rather than exploiting unsuspecting individuals with false promises.

"This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous activities are brought to justice," Mubi said.

The arrests come amid heightened efforts to crack down on criminal activities associated with traditional practices in the region.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to addressing public concerns and safeguarding communities from exploitation and harm.