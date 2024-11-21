Zimbabwe: NSSA Boss in Court for Fraud

A National Social Security Authority (NSSA) research and schemes planning manager, Cosmas Chikwawawa, has appeared in court on allegations of presenting fake and inflated school fees invoices before defrauding his employer of ZWL$14 million.

Chikwawawa was facing three counts of fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi yesterday, who granted him US$200 bail.

It is alleged that he presented inflated school fees invoices for last year's fees payments for his three children who are in secondary school.

"Accused claimed school fees for the year 2023 first term for his three children using school fees invoices for Direct Contact College, Harare, which were pegged at ZWL1 852 500 equivalent to US$2 758,97 using the prevailing rate of the day per child, while in actual fact his children were at Emmanuel High School, Harare, where fees for his three children was US$3 865.

"As a result of the misrepresentation, the complainant paid ZWL1 852 500 by three children, giving a total payment of ZWL5 557 500 equivalent to US$8 276,91 using the prevailing rate of the day," the State alleges.

It is alleged that Chikwawawa was supposed to be paid US$3 865 not ZWL5 557 500 equivalent to US$8 276,91 using the prevailing rate of the day.

Due to his misrepresentation, NSSA suffered an actual prejudice of ZWL2 962 361,97 equivalent to US$4 411,91 and nothing was recovered.

On the second count, it is alleged that Chikwawawa also misrepresented that his children were learning at Dendera High School in Mudzi where fees was ZWL539 671,77 equivalent to US$485 per child.

He allegedly claimed fees using Emmanuel High School invoices where his children were no longer learners, resulting in him being paid ZWL1 713 596,96 equivalent to US$1 540 per child.

It is further alleged that in September 2023, Chikwawawa claimed school fees for the third term for his three children using Cornerstone Executive College invoices.

Fees at Cornerstone Executive College were at US$1 540 equivalent to ZWL7 091 119,88 per child and he was paid ZWL21 273 359,64 equal to US$4 620 when in fact, his children were enrolled at Wilmar High School, Goromonzi, where fees was pegged at US$2 900 for three children.

In total, NSSA lost ZWL14 040 089, 63 equivalent to US$9 296,91 and nothing was recovered.