Zimbabwe: Sables Move Up On Rugby Rankings

THE Zimbabwe men's national rugby team, The Sables, have made yet another significant stride on the World Rugby rankings following a successful Middle East/Asia tour.

The Sables have climbed two places up to position 27 on the latest rankings after they registered wins against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea last week.

They now have a rating of 57, 16 points rising from 56, 03.

This remarkable achievement marks a historic moment for Zimbabwean rugby and solidifies the team's upward trajectory. The Sables' recent success, including a flawless 7-0 record in test matches, has brought them closer to their regional rivals, Namibia.

The Welwitschias dropped one place to number 26 and only 0, 71 rating points separates them and the Sables.

A decisive 32-10 victory over Namibia in the Africa Cup semi-final was a pivotal moment in the Sables' journey.

Sables head coach Pieter Benade said climbing up the rankings provides them with opportunities to face tougher opponents. Benade added that they are looking at competing against teams ranked between positions 20 and 25.

Despite rising in the rankings, their eyes remain focused on qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He believes that if they do things correctly, on and off the field, they will be able to book their ticket to the global show-piece.

"While we don't place excessive importance on rankings, it's undeniable that climbing the ladder provides us with valuable opportunities to face tougher opponents. The climb in rankings is an indication that we are trending in the right direction, and hopefully, we can start organising test matches and competing with the teams between 20 and 25."

"Our primary focus remains on achieving our long-term goal of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup, but it needs to be a result of a process where we are doing things correctly both on and off the field," said Benade.

Some of the teams within the position 20 to 25 ranking are Romania (20), Chile (21), Hong Kong (22), Canada (23), Netherlands (24) and Russia (25).

As the Sables returned from the triumphant Middle East and Asia Tour, they are poised to continue their upward momentum and build on their recent successes.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) President Losson Mtongwiza echoed the team's sentiments. Mtongwiza said they will ensure that they secure a ticket Down Under by any means. "As a union, we would always want to play at the highest level. Resources permitting, we would like to play with teams ranked above us as often as we can.

The goal is to ensure, by all means, that we secure World Cup status and that our local systems enjoy the trickle-down benefits accrued from that level," he said.