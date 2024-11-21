Zimbabwe: Yadah, Caps Utd Clash Over Shandirwa

Yadah yesterday cam

e out guns blazing, claiming midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa is not for sale, just 24 hours after it had emerged the player was angling for a move to Harare giants CAPS United.

Shandirwa, who is approaching the end of a two-year loan deal at Dynamos, apparently signed a pre-contract with Makepekepe on Monday, with a move to the Green Machine scheduled for next season.

But his parent club Yadah and rivals Dynamos were not amused. Yadah released a statement yesterday expressing their displeasure with the development.

"We have noted with concern the pictures of CAPS United owner, Farai Jere, CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, and Tanaka Shandirwa which have gone viral on social media, misleading the general public and the football fraternity that Tanaka Shandirwa has joined CAPS United," said the Yadah statement.

"The Yadah administration wishes to inform the public that Tanaka Shandirwa has a running contract with Yadah FC. Further to that, Yadah FC wishes to inform the concerned football fraternity that no club has made formal engagement about Shandirwa's deal."

Dynamos also wanted clarity on the matter and yesterday wrote to the Miracle Boys, who were equally incensed that Makepekepe went on to confirm their pre-contract agreement with Shandirwa on their social media platforms without first engaging them on the status of the midfielder.

The Walter Magaya-owned club revealed they have plans with the midfielder, despite his terrible time in his second season with Dynamos.

His loan spell at DeMbare is set to expire in December, after which he will revert to being a Yadah player. The extent of the length of Shandirwa's contract with Yadah could not established. The midfielder joined Yadah in 2019 after passing a trial.

"Shandirwa is a Yadah FC player who is currently on loan to Dynamos and his contract with Yadah FC still subsists. Yadah FC wishes to debunk the notion that Shandirwa is on sale.

"Shandirwa will be an important cog for Yadah FC next season. Yadah FC is not willing to invite any prospective suitor to the negotiation table," said the statement from Yadah.

Yadah did just enough to survive relegation this season, but they could end in the top 10 if results favour them in the last round of matches this weekend.

The Miracle Boys currently sit in 11th position. They round off the campaign away in Bulawayo where they face giants Highlanders in their last match of the season.

The move by Shandirwa to engage in talks with CAPS United has also dragged giants Dynamos into the equation. The Harare giants accused their crosstown rivals CAPS United of "unethical conduct".

DeMbare chairman Moses Maunganidze yesterday wrote to Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza seeking clarity on Shandirwa's position.

"Dynamos Football Club hereby requests your esteemed office and person to confirm the following in respect of the following for player Tanaka Shandirwa:

Release of the player to CAPS United FC on loan for 2025. Conclusion of pre-contract between CAPS United and the player.

"It has come to our attention that CAPS United FC unveiled player Tanaka Shandirwa today as their latest acquisition. In the premises and the absence of your confirmation of the above we believe CAPS United have demonstrated unethical conduct," wrote Maunganidze.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Bikita Minerals v Hwange (Wadzanayi), GreenFuel v Dynamos (GreenFuel Arena), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v Simba Bhora (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), Arenel v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve), Herentals v Chicken Inn (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS Utd v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)