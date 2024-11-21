Zimbabwe: Zim Explores Multiple Use of Zambezi River Water

Zimbabwe is exploring the possibility of generating electricity at multiple points along the Zambezi River, using the same water at different points as it flows down, instead of relying solely on the Kariba Dam, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo told delegates at the ongoing Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit about Harare's intentions.

He said Zimbabwe envisions universal access to modern, reliable, and affordable energy services, while promoting economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability.

"As we gather here today, our two countries share a very important resource, which is the Zambezi River. Of greater importance is the potential of power generation that lies along the river," said Minister Moyo.

"To date, we have managed to harness the hydropower of the waters at the Kariba Dam, which is our largest. This resource has been hard hit by the effects of climate change which has resulted in less rainfall in Zambia and Zimbabwe," said the Minister.

Because of the droughts, the hydropower plants in Kariba Dam have been operating below capacity, but the Zambezi River, on its course, still has immense potential.

"We can use the same water to generate power on multiple points along the river's length and thus fully use the hydropower resource. I would encourage you all to explore the possibility of investing in the potential of the river," said Minister Moyo.

He said Zimbabwe is an attractive investment destination, leveraging innovative and profitable renewable energy solutions.

Minister Moyo said Government is focusing on expanding solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy capacity to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

He also called for increased energy access through enhancing electrification rates, particularly in rural areas.

"We recognise the critical role of the private sector in driving energy development and invite investors to partner with us in unlocking Zimbabwe's energy potential," said Minister Moyo.

"Together, let us harness the power of renewable energy to fuel our economic growth, improve livelihoods, and protect our environment. We also intend to ensure that all appliances bought, built and used in the country, adhere to minimum energy performance standards as stipulated by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe."

All these policies, said the Minister, support the country's National Energy Policy of 2012 which is currently under review.