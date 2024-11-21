Zimbabwe: Recognition for Sterling Efforts

Prevail International Group chairman, Dr Paul Tungwarara, won the outstanding Diaspora Investor Award at the Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards ceremony organised to ignite investment interest in Zimbabwe as foreign investors capitalise on the country's untapped potential.

He was among investors from the continent and beyond, who were recognised for their sterling efforts in Harare earlier this year.

Most of the investors were drawn from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Togo and United Arab Emirates, among others.

Dr Tungwarara said the accolade signalled the beginning of more hard work ahead as he aimed to make a significant contribution to the economy.

"I am excited that I have won the overall best investor award and this is due to the contribution I made in bringing foreign investors to the country.

"My call to people outside Zimbabwe is that come and invest back home, so that we can also give confidence to foreigners who may want to come and invest here.

"If we do not have confidence in our country, no one will. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo (a country is developed by its citizens)," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Champion College director Dr Tendesai Mushamba, who won the outstanding investor in the education and innovation award, said the business world should take advantage of Zimbabwe's favourable investment climate.

"Let us take the opportunity and help the development our nation. It is important that Zimbabweans learn from such initiatives and start thinking of investing within their country," said Dr Mushamba.

Dr Martha Namundjebo from Namibia said she was impressed by the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which highlighted her trip to Zimbabwe, adding that she was interested in investing in Zimbabwe.

"We are happy to be part of those who won at the Africa Investment Leaders Forum Awards 2024, here in Zimbabwe," she said.

"I was first impressed when I arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport. The infrastructure in this country is good.

"I am interested in investing in Zimbabwe, especially in the agriculture sector and the hospitality industry."

Zimbuild chief executive officer, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, who has interests in construction, information communication technologies, health and microfinance, said: "We want to encourage our compatriots, who are in other countries to come and help in the economic development of our nation. They must take advantage of the friendly policies to tap into opportunities that exist."