Zimbabwe: Clinic Brings Relief to Gokwe North Villagers

The Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Clinic in Chirape Village, Gokwe North district, has brought healthcare services closer to villagers who previously had to travel over 15 km to the nearest health centre.

The clinic, named after the First Lady in honour of her sterling humanitarian work, was commissioned by Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Friday.

It is part of the development trajectory passionately pursued by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, as the country gravitates towards attaining a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society earlier than 2030.

The clinic was constructed by Kadoma-based businessman Cde Jimaya Muduvuri, founder of Pan African Referral Hospitals.

Addressing villagers, health personnel, and government officials at the commissioning of the clinic, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube said the clinic was a befitting recognition of Amai Mnangagwa, who started her philanthropic journey long before becoming the First Lady.

"The Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Clinic in Chirape Village in Gokwe North District has brought healthcare services close to villagers who were forced to travel over 15 km to the nearest health centre," he said.

Minister Ncube noted that the First Lady had remained steadfast in her philanthropic works and had received national and international accolades for her transformational programmes and projects.

He highlighted that Amai Mnangagwa was offering free healthcare for cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, and visual impairment patients with support from the Angel of Hope Foundation.

"The First Lady has programmes such as Telemedicine Virtual Hospitals, which use online consultations to bridge the physical distance between doctors and patients. These e-health facilities have been piloted in Chiweshe, Nyanga, Chikomba, and Kwekwe. There is also the establishment of the Amai A Mnangagwa Children's Rehabilitation Centre in Chiredzi, with support from all urban local authorities for children living on the streets, and the nationwide launch of the School Feeding Programme as well as the Widows Association," said Minister Ncube.

With Cde Muduvuri, Gokwe North had received medical assistance following the intervention of Amai Mnangagwa.

"It is heartening, therefore, to note that today, Mr Muduvuri, as chairman of Muduvuri Pan African Referral Hospitals, supported by his mother company, Macsherp Holdings, is ploughing back to the community the same favour he received from the mother of the nation during his time of need, in line with the Second Republic's development mantra of leaving no one and no place behind by ensuring quality health service delivery in hard-to-reach areas like Gokwe North, Gokwe South, Nyanga, Chipinge, and Gwanda, among many others in the pipeline," he said.

The Auxillia Mnangagwa Clinic was built at a cost of US$200 000 and provided standard healthcare services through its dedicated staff of nine nurse aides, three nurses, and a medical doctor making weekly visits.

"State-of-the-art health equipment such as an X-ray machine, cancer screening machine, eye unit, maternity ward, and pharmacy, among many others, have been installed, guided by the New Dispensation's modernisation of health institutions thrust," he said.

Minister Ncube said that the construction of the clinic started in July 2023, and the superstructure was completed in March 2024, with final touches being completed this November, which dovetails with the Second Republic's work ethics of people-centric speedy implementation of programmes and projects.

He said the clinic offered free healthcare to veterans of the liberation struggle, the elderly, people with disabilities, and minors.

"I am reliably informed that the clinic offers medicines at very low rates for able-bodied people who are labour endowed, which underscores inclusivity in line with the Second Republic's thrust to provide health for all by 2025," said Minister Ncube.

He commended Cde Muduvuri for the donation of computers to Nyatso, Nyamuroro, Nembudziya B, Nyamazengwe, and Denda Primary Schools in Gokwe North, which supported President Mnangagwa's Presidential Computerisation Programme underpinned by the devolution and decentralisation agenda.

Midlands appreciated the decision by President Mnangagwa to host the 2025 National Independence Day Celebrations in Gokwe North.

Accordingly, he said, as the province prepared for the momentous occasion, the Second Republic was spearheading massive programmes and tangible projects in the province.

"Some of the projects include: rehabilitation of roads here in Gokwe as well as other critical roads such as Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe road which is now almost complete; rehabilitation of schools, heritage sites and district heroes acres here in Gokwe and other districts; establishment of village business units supported by the Presidential Drilling Programme across the province; distribution of Presidential inputs across the province through the Pfumvudza concept; and electrification of schools, clinics, chiefs' homesteads, community information centres through the Rural Electrification Fund among others," he said.