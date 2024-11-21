Namibia: Another Spanner in the Works of Stadium Project

The much-anticipated Independence Stadium refurbishment could see yet another delay.

This follows legal threats against the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service by one of the rejected bidders for the project.

The same entity has held up the renovation of the country's biggest stadium with repeated objections regarding the procurement process, says executive director of sport, youth and national service Erastus Haitengela.

Yesterday, the ministry called off the official launch of the renovation and upgrade of the facility.

The stadium is expected to be revamped and upgraded to 30 000-seating capacity, meeting the Confederation of African Football's Category 3 certification level.

Speaking to Desert Radio this week, Haitengela said the latest challenge comes after the ministry had finally awarded a procurement contract to the lead consultant and other consultancy services.

"The bidder threatening the decision is the same one who challenged the process previously, and we had to go back to the drawing board three consecutive times," he said.

Haitengela, who declined to reveal the identity of the dissatisfied bidder, vowed that the ministry will not be deterred by the threats and intends to move forward with the successful applicant.

"We are very happy and finally we are getting there, but people must understand that the Procurement Act is very prescriptive. There can be challenges and disapproval of bidders as they can challenge you in court," he said.

"We have received a notice by the same bidder who threatens to go to court. That was the issue, but we are going ahead. Next year we really have to deliver the product to the public.

"We are not here to wait for legal challenges, we are here to deliver even though we can be challenged any time."