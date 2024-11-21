Namibia: Water Emergency Hits Swakop

Residents and businesses at Swakopmund are facing a water supply crisis due to a pipeline break in the Omdel-Swakopmund water supply system.

This was announced by the Swakopmund Municipality on Wednesday.

The disruption has left the town reliant on limited reserves until repairs are completed.

The situation is worsened by the Orano Plant being offline for scheduled maintenance. The plant's downtime, which began on Monday and is expected to last five days, has further reduced water availability in the area.

"This is an emergency situation. We urge all residents and businesses to use water sparingly. The current reserves are under significant pressure and conservation is critical until the pipeline repairs are completed," said Swakopmund Municipality spokesperson Linda Mupupa.

NamWater has assured the public that repair work is underway and should be completed within 24 to 36 hours. However, in the meantime water supply remains strained.