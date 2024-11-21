Namibia: Six Records At Gala 2

Six records were broken at the second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala at the Olympia Pool over the weekend.

Patrick Durand of Dolphins led the way with two records in the boys 9-10 year old category.

He first broke his brother Oliver Durand's seven-year-old 100m backstroke record of 1:19,14, with a new time of 1:19,01, and then, less than an hour later, equalled his own record in the 100m Butterly of 1:16,16, which he had established at the South African Level Three Championships in March.

In the same age group category, Dirk Badenhorst of Dolphins set a new 50m breaststroke record of 39,63 seconds, takling more than a second off Oliver Durand's former record of 40,74 that was established in 2018.

In the girls 15-16 year category, Jessica Humphrey of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club set a new 50m backstroke record of 29,92 seconds, to break the former mark of 30,09 that was set 10 years ago by Zanre Oberholzer.

In the boys 15-16 year category, Luke Beukes of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club set a new 50m freestyle record of 23,78 seconds to break the former mark of 24,48 set by Oliver Ohm two years ago.

In the girls 17-18 year category, the Dolphins team set a new 200m medley relay record of 2:17;28, taking more than seven seconds off the former record of 2:24,73 that was established in 2020.

The Dolphins relay team consisted of Nora Schlabitz, Ariana Naukosho, Mikayla Geyser and Maja Brinkmann.

Jessica Humphrey, meanwhile, produced the two best performances at the gala in terms of international Fina points.

She received 723 points for her time of 29,92 seconds in the girls 15-16 50m backstroke, and 694 Fina points for her time of 1:04,74 in the 100m backstoke event.

Luke Beukes had the third best performance with 679 points for his time of 23,78 in the boys 15-16 50m freestyle.

Oliver Durand of Dolphins produced the next four best Fina performances. Competing in the boys 17-18 year category, he received 658 points for his time of 1:57,27 in the 200m freestyle; 631 points for his time of 24,37 in the 50m freestyle; 624 points for his time of 8:48,97 in the 800m freestyle; and 623 points for his time of 57,88 in the 100m Butterly.

Robin Engelhard of Dolphins also received 623 points for his time of 24,47 seconds in the boys 17-18 50m freestyle, while Jessica Humphrey received 6-2 points for her time of 27,96 seconds in the 50m freestyle.

Oliver Durand rounded out the top 10 best performances list with 599 points for his time of 1:01,18 in the 100m backstroke.