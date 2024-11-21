Namibia: Boy Dies of Suspected Snake Bite

A boy (4) has died of a suspected snake bite at Otumue village near Uis.

The boy, identified by the police as Joseph Ndumentu, was bitten while sleeping on Tuesday.

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba says Joseph's father reported that he was asleep next to his wife and three children when he heard Joseph screaming.

"Upon investigating, he saw a snake leaving the children's blanket. He managed to kill the snake, a Cape cobra, and immediately sought assistance to take the boy to the Uis clinic," says Shapumba.

However, Joseph died on the way to the clinic.

"It is suspected that the child was bitten on the left ear. An autopsy will confirm the exact cause of death. Police investigations are ongoing," Shapumba adds.