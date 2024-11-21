Namibia: MSC's Africa Global Logistics Plans N$731-Million Investment Into Namibia

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Africa Global Logistics unit (AGL) has announced plans to invest up to N$731 million in Namibia by 2030.

The investment will focus on supporting the country's burgeoning oil, gas and renewable energy sectors.

"We see tremendous potential in Namibia, particularly in the energy sector," says AGL southern African corridor managing director Koen Rombouts.

"Our investment will help us capitalise on the growing demand for logistics services as the country develops its natural resources."

Rombouts was speaking during African Energy Week last week, during the 'Invest in Namibian Energies' roundtable discussion.

AGL is currently constructing a new warehouse at Walvis Bay and plans further investments at Lüderitz.

According to Rombouts, these facilities will support both oil exploration activities and the importation of wind turbines and other renewable energy equipment.

In addition, AGL is establishing an energy unit to provide oil and gas services in Namibia.

This move comes as major international oil companies like TotalEnergies and Shell have made significant discoveries in the region.

"Namibia's ports are strategically located and are becoming increasingly important for regional trade and economic development," Rombouts said.

"With the decline in efficiency at South Africa's Transnet, there is a growing opportunity for companies like AGL to expand their operations and potentially partner with other stakeholders to improve rail infrastructure," he said.

In September, the Namibian Ports Authority announced that it handed over container handling operations at the new container terminal at Walvis Bay to Terminal Investment Limited (TIL).

TIL is a subsidiary of the MSC.

The agreement outlined that TIL will operate the terminal through its Namibia subsidiary, Terminal Investment Namibia (TiN).

TiN will operate and manage the terminal for 25 years, effective from 1 October.

The improvements at the new container terminal include immediate dredging activities aimed at widening and deepening the entrance channel to 16 metres to accommodate larger vessels.