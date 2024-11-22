South Africa: Patriotic Alliance Piles Pressure On DA, ANC As Its Growth Surge Continues in Western and Eastern Cape Wards

The Patriotic Alliance won a seat off the ANC in Matzikama in the West Coast District of the Western Cape. The National Coloured Congress and the PA also made inroads into the key DA-held seat of Manenberg in Cape Town, while the ANC had to contend with DA and PA growth in the town of Bedford in Raymond Mhlaba, Eastern Cape.

Western Cape

Ward 30 (Manenberg) Cape Town: DA 43% (61%) NCC 21% (4%) PA 20% (2%) ANC 11% (11%) ACDP 3% (5%) Al Jama-ah 1% (5%) MK 1% TRUTH <1%

The setting: Manenberg sits between Hanover Park and Gugulethu on the Cape Flats, east of the Cape Town city centre. A railway line separates Manenberg from Gugulethu and Nyanga. Not many communities have an iconic jazz piece named after it. Abdullah Ibrahim, Basil Coetzee and Robbie Jansen's Manenberg pays homage to this very area and the injustices of apartheid. Rugby player Suleiman Hartzenberg also hails from this community.

The 2021 local government election: The DA beat the ANC by 50 percentage points to win comfortably. The party did, however, lose some footing in Manenberg with a variety of parties taking slivers of DA support.

The DA won all eight voting districts, even edging the ANC at Phoenix High School near Gugulethu. The party did best at Edendale Primary School near Olifants Park where it won over 70% of the vote. It won more than 55% in seven of the eight voting districts and more than 60% in five...