Africa: Making Artificial Intelligence Safe in Africa

Stakeholders call for balanced AI regulations to harness its potential for societal good

In Africa, as in other parts of the world, the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is boundless. Its capacity to simulate human thought and communication has sparked both excitement and concern, with fears that its misuse could lead to negative consequences for humanity.

There are examples of how AI could be a useful resource in improving lives across the continent. For instance, 'Flood Hub' and AI tool accurately predicted recent floods in South Africa's Western Cape.

Developed at Google's Africa research centre in Ghana, the Flood Hub App is now offering advanced flood warnings in 23 African countries and others worldwide, showcasing AI's potential to enhance disaster preparedness.

Similarly, smallholder farmers in rural Africa are using AI-powered phone apps to combat crop pests and adapt to climate change. For example, tools like PlantVillage use AI to help farmers in Africa detect plant diseases early, significantly boosting agricultural resilience.

Yet, despite these innovations, Africa still faces hurdles in fully adopting and benefitting from AI technologies compared to the Global North, notes Research ICT Africa's policy brief.

The brief highlights the need for an enabling environment that mitigates risks. It also recommends addressing AI-related harms through robust regulatory frameworks that hold providers accountable, safeguard against liability exclusions, and mandate algorithm disclosure for risky systems.

Mr. Philip Thigo, Kenya's Special Envoy on Technology and a member of the United Nations Secretary-General's advisory board on AI, emphasises the importance of embracing AI's opportunities while prioritizing safety and inclusion.

He urges users to embrace the opportunities that AI presents at the workplace, even as the world grapples with the best ways to make proper use of technology.

Speaking to Africa Renewal, Mr. Thigo said achieving a safe, secure, inclusive and trustworthy digital future should be the measure of success. "Emerging technologies such as AI must go beyond the hype," he said.

He added that AI "should be designed, developed, and deployed to create a safe, secure, inclusive, and trustworthy digital future" and went on to say that "Addressing digital abuse, disinformation, misuse of technology and online hacking - this is what we're already working on."

Despite this optimism, experts like Landry Signé, co-chair of the World Economic Forum Regional Action Group for Africa, warn that Africa is lagging behind in investment and regulation.

He points out that even Silicon Valley leaders admit that no one knows how to govern AI holistically in a standard and centralized manner, given how fast the technology is evolving.

Mr. Signé wants Africa to prioritize strategies that leverage AI's transformative potential rather than focus solely on its risks.

"AI is a phenomenal tool to address some of the continent's most complex challenges. Currently, many discussions focus more on the risks AI poses, rather than the breakthrough it may unleash," said Mr. Signe.

He notes: "I'm not discounting the important questions arising from cybersecurity threats, the proliferation of misinformation, biases, or gender representation. But we must also look at its effective usages and be deliberate about integrating it into our development agenda to create shared prosperity."

The debate over AI regulation is far from being settled. While some fear that excessive rules and regulations could stifle innovation in the technology, others advocate for balanced policies.

In June 2024, African ICT Ministers unanimously endorsed the landmark Continental Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and African Digital Compact to accelerate the continent's digital transformation.

This strategy envisions significant investments in African youth, innovators, computer scientist, data experts, and AI researchers to position Africa as a leader in the global AI landscape.

Ultimately, Africa's future with AI will depend on its ability to balance regulation and innovation, ensuring that this powerful technology delivers on its promise to shared progress and prosperity, but also does expose uses to the vices that may come with it.