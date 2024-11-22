Kenya: Govt Projects a 5% GDP Growth in 2024 - President Ruto

21 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto now says that the government projects a 5 and 5.6.percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2024 and 2025 respectively after Kenya's economy recorded a 5.6 percent growth last year.

Ruto noted that the country's economy continues to grow steadily, following government efforts to boost the Agricultural sector by supporting farmers with affordable inputs including subsidized fertilizer for increased production and productivity.

He stated that the affordable farm inputs have boosted crop production resulting in the lowering of the prices of many cereals, including maize beans and peas.

"We project 5% growth this year and 5.6% growth next year. Our efforts to secure food security and stability are already bearing fruit," he said.

Since February, the government has distributed subsidized fertilizer to a total of 6.45 million registered farmers in 45 counties across the country enabling them to increase their crop yields.

"This achievement has been the consequence of favorable weather and our deliberate efforts to support farmers with affordable inputs, including subsidized fertilizer, leading not only to increased production but also productivity," he revealed.

The government has also distributed 7 million bags of both planting and top dressing fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to boost food production across the country.

President Ruto stated the intervention will see a projected increase in maize production for the Nation's food security.

Government further concluded long-term agreements with 11 suppliers of assorted fertilizers to ensure the commodity will be available to farmers across the country.

"Fertilizer for the long-range season will be stocked in all outlets nationwide, ensuring our farmers are ready to plant, grow and produce. This forward momentum will not only increase our agricultural output, but also reduce our reliance on costly food imports," said Ruto.

