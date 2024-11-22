South Africa: NERSA Officials Forced to Call Off Electricity Tariff Hearing

Hundreds of Durban residents showed up at the venue on Thursday but the room could only host about 100 people.

Hundreds of people from communities across Durban protested outside the Royal Hotel in the city centre on Thursday, where a public hearing on proposed increases in electricity tariffs was supposed to be held.

However, the two-day Durban leg of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (NERSA) public hearings had to be postponed as the large crowd could not be accommodated.

Local groups, such as the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement, ward councillors, and environmental groups turned up - all of these opposed to Eskom's proposed 36% tariff hike.

As the hearing commenced in the already packed conference room of the hotel, about 250 people waiting outside started shouting and some tried to force their way through the doors.

Members of shack dweller organisation Abahlali BaseMjondolo and the Durban South Service Centre for the elderly were among the group outside.

Durban South Service Centre chairperson Sharin Rajman said they were there to voice their strong opposition to the proposed increase in the electricity. She said most elderly people cannot afford yet another tariff hike.

Abahlali BaseMjondolo secretary Thapelo Mohapi questioned why NERSA hadn't booked a bigger venue. He said they "won't allow Eskom to increase even 1%" as electricity was already unaffordable for most households.

The ratepayer's movement chairperson Asad Gaffer said he was happy to see the big turnout. He said he was shocked to hear that Eskom proposed 36%.

NERSA chairperson Nomfundo Maseti said they hadn't expect such a turnout. She said she decided to call off the hearing because she saw people chanting, trying to enter the venue.

She said a new venue for the hearings will be discussed and announced. They will proceed with hearings already scheduled in other provinces.