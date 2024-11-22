Kenya: Ruto Criticizes MPs Over Conflict of Interest Bill Delay, Directs Treasury to Roll Out E-Procurement

21 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has criticized lawmakers for delaying the passage of the Conflict of Interest Bill, accusing them of stalling efforts to combat corruption.

Speaking in Parliament during the State of the Nation address, Ruto emphasized the urgent need for the bill, which he described as a critical tool in the fight against graft.

"It is unacceptable for the Houses of Parliament to deny the nation a much-needed instrument in the war on corruption by continuing to sabotage the passage of the Conflict of Interest Bill," Ruto said. "I implore you to stop dragging your feet on this bill unless, my friends, there is a conflict of interest in the passing of the conflict of interest legislation."

E-Procurement System Mandate

Ruto also directed the National Treasury to implement the long-delayed e-procurement system by the first quarter of 2025. He decried the decade-long delay, insisting that only procurements conducted through the system would be authorized going forward.

"Today, I direct the National Treasury to roll out the e-procurement system by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and ensure that, going forward, only procurement undertaken through this system is sanctioned," the President stated.

MPs and Senate Clash Over the Bill

The delay in the Conflict of Interest Bill is rooted in a standoff between the National Assembly and the Senate. The National Assembly rejected Senate amendments, accusing the latter of diluting critical provisions in the legislation.

The Bill, initially passed by the National Assembly, sought to introduce stringent measures to prevent graft and conflicts of interest in the public service. However, MPs argue that the Senate's changes, including removing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as the administrator and weakening conflict-of-interest provisions, would undermine the Bill's effectiveness.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah described the Senate's amendments as "fertile ground for corruption" and stressed the National Assembly's responsibility to protect the public's interests.

Vice Chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Muenge Mutuse, added that allowing public officials to transact with offices they oversee has been a significant driver of corruption.

"The Senate amendments are not just retrogressive; they are a direct threat to the war on corruption," Mutuse warned.

