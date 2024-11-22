Ethiopia, Italy Agree to Bolster Bilateral Ties Through Media Collaboration

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) and Italy's Agenzia Nova have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation.

The virtual signing ceremony took place today, marking a significant step to collaborate in various initiatives, including sharing news, information and capacity building exchanges.

Ethiopian News Agency CEO Seife Derbie and Agenzia Nova CEO Fabio Squillante announced the official signing of the MoU today in a virtual event attended by Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy Demitu Hambisa, Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia Agostino Palese, and Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Ministry's Public Diplomacy Director General Shibru Mamo.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa, praised the two CEOs for actualizing the MoU, stating the historic relationship between Ethiopia and Italy and their roles as significant development partners.

"Our countries collaborate closely in both bilateral and multilateral settings across political, economic, social, and cultural aspects," she noted. "Today's signing is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between Italy and Ethiopia. This MoU symbolizes our commitment to enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding through information exchange and collaborative efforts."

Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese, emphasized the foundational role of the press in modern democratic society.

The Italian ambassador expressed hope that the collaboration would provide Italy with more comprehensive information about Ethiopia, facilitating a closer understanding between the two nations.

"Helping the Italian public understand Ethiopia is crucial and can help bring our two peoples even come closer together," he stated.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Diplomacy Director-General, Shibru Mamo remarked that this moment marks a new chapter in international media collaboration and information exchange between Ethiopia and the global community.

He noted that the MoU is an important milestone, reflecting the shared commitment for accurate and timely information dissemination, recognizing the media's vital role in fostering international understanding and cooperation.

"In today's interconnected world, the role of information in shaping perception and building stronger diplomatic ties cannot be overstated," he added.

ENA CEO Seife Derbie highlighted the MoU's significance for capacity-building cooperation, stating that it would create a platform for exchanging skills and facilitating training programs for journalists and practitioners.

"The MoU between the two media houses is a testament to the long-standing and progressive bilateral relationship between our countries--Ethiopia and Italy," he said, expressing confidence that the agreement would reinforce strategic partnerships through content swapping, capacity building, and other collaborative efforts.

"The MoU will also have an indispensable role in further strengthening the people-to-people, cultural, economic, and diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Italy," he added.

Agenzia Nova CEO, Fabio Squillante stated that the agreement is crucial as Agenzia Nova expands its partnership networks, particularly in Africa.

"This agreement will enhance the historical links between our two countries and help foster mutual understanding," he said, mentioning the possibility of opening correspondence from Addis Ababa and assisting ENA in covering events in Italy.