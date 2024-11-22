Africa: Ethiopia Commits to Playing Key Role in Building Vibrant, Inclusive Digital Future for Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is committed to playing a key role in building a vibrant and inclusive digital future for Africa, said Belete Molla, Ethiopia's Minister of Innovation and Technology.

The Africa Internet Governance Forum, currently underway in Addis Ababa, under the theme "Building Our Multi-Stakeholder Digital Future for Africa."

The forum has brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policymakers, civil society representatives, technical experts, and young innovators, to engage in discussions shaping Africa's digital landscape.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, the Minister noted that this year's theme resonates strongly with Ethiopia's vision for an inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.

He highlighted that the forum presents a valuable opportunity for learning from one another, sharing best practices, and forging partnerships to accelerate Africa's digital progress.

"We recognize that the internet has become an indispensable tool for economic growth, social progress, and innovation," he stated.

The minister also emphasized the importance of a secure and resilient digital infrastructure to safeguard economies and societies from cyber threats.

Ethiopia is committed to playing its part in building a vibrant and inclusive digital future for Africa, he reiterated.

"We have made significant strides in expanding internet access, promoting digital literacy, and fostering innovation. However, we recognize that much more needs to be done."

As a nation invested in the progress of Africa, we will continue to actively contribute to the digital transformation of our continent, he noted.

"We firmly believe that through pan-African cooperation and a spirit of unity, we can overcome the challenges ahead and build a brighter, more digitally inclusive future for all."

In his remarks, Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), said that digital transformation is widely recognized as a catalyst for development.

However, he pointed out that Africa's digital journey is one of contrasts. On the one hand, Africa has seen groundbreaking innovations such as mobile money systems, which process 919 billion USD annually through 856 million accounts.

On the other hand, over 800 million Africans remain offline and excluded from the vast opportunities of the digital economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gatete also highlighted the persistent challenges of cybersecurity threats and data sovereignty issues, which continue to hinder the development of resilient digital ecosystems.

"Despite these challenges, we have witnessed remarkable ingenuity and transformative innovations across the continent," he concluded.

Moreover, he added that while the ECA is contributing to Africa's digital growth, there is, however, an urgent need to scale up efforts to ensure we achieve a comprehensive digital transformation across the continent and bring the vision of the Global Digital Compact to life.

This year's forum is hosted by ECA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia.

The forum convenes a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss pressing internet and digital governance issues, aiming to identify key challenges, emerging trends and opportunities in the effort to build a shared vision for Africa's digital future, in alignment with the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063 "The Africa We Want"

Key topics for discussion at the forum encompass Cybersecurity and Cybercrime, Data Governance, Digital Rights and Human Rights, Sustainability, Universal Access, Meaningful Connectivity, and Emerging Technologies, including AI, among others.