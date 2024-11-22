South Africa: Govt Warned of Toxic Pesticide Threat - South African News Briefs - November 22, 2024

Government Warned of Toxic Pesticide Threat, Says Food Expert

A food safety expert has criticized the South African government for ignoring warnings about a potential food crisis linked to illegal pesticide use, reports EWN. Recent laboratory tests revealed that Terbufos, a highly toxic pesticide, caused the deaths of over 20 children across the country. The pesticide, reportedly used in spaza shops to repel insects, has sparked outrage.

Food safety expert Professor Lucia Anelich said that despite clear warnings, the government failed to act. "We've been aware of these illegal pesticides in communities for years. As far back as 2010, a report highlighted this as an impending epidemic," Anelich said. She said there was a need for spaza shops to be registered and urged the government to implement a robust plan to address the crisis. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen denied any evidence suggesting the pesticide originated from local manufacturers.

Families Plead for Action in Stilfontein Mining Tragedy

Families of illegal miners trapped in Shaft 11 in Stilfontein, North West, are appealing to the government for help, reports SABC News. At a media briefing organized by civic and labor groups, families expressed desperation, saying their loved ones were without food, water, or medication. Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), voiced solidarity with the families, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis. "Since Tuesday, no rescues have been made. Without food, water, or medicine, those underground face the risk of dying. This unfolding tragedy demands immediate intervention," said Vavi.

Pandor Urges Tougher Action Against Corruption

Former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has called for stronger measures against corruption in government, reports SABC News. Speaking at the annual public lecture hosted by SAfm in Boksburg, Pandor reflected on the progress South Africa has made 30 years into democracy but stressed the need to address corruption head-on. She urged communities to ostracize corrupt individuals, including politicians who fail to provide satisfactory explanations for their actions. "Communities must shun those accused of corruption. Corruption is a cancer, and no society that allows it to thrive can survive. This also applies to gangsters and criminals," said Pandor.

