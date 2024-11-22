Angola Presents 'Ombala Yo Balundo' Tourist Itinerary in Brazil

Luanda — The tourist itinerary called "Ombala Yo Balundo" is among the main highlights to be presented by Angola, during the "Black Consciousness" week, which takes place in Brazil, strengthening cultural tourism ties between the two countries.

The project, which is an initiative of the Angolan Ministry of Tourism, combines the recovery of historical memory with authentic cultural experiences, offering visitors an experience in the rich tradition of the Bailundo Kingdom.

The itinerary also highlights Angola as a privileged destination for memory tourism, promoting tourist attractions such as spiritual ceremonies, traditional dances, festivals and the art of sculpting ombalas (royal thrones).

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Wednesday, the presentation of this project is the responsibility of the king of Bailundo, Ekuikui VI Tchongolola Tchongonga, who has been in the city of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil since the 17th month,

During his visit to Brazil, the king of Bailundo has also been promoting Angola's cultural and tourist assets, with a view to attracting specific Brazilian tourists to learn about the country's living traditions and rich history.

In addition, King Ekuikui VI has already participated in a meeting promoted by the Secretariat for the Promotion of Racial Equality and Traditional Peoples and Communities (SEPROMI).

At the meeting, the secretary of SEPROMI, Ângela Guimarães, considered the connection between the two peoples to be of crucial importance.

She also recalled that the Kingdom of Bailundo is one of the most important cradles of African history and culture.

The official also said that the Tchongolola Tchongonga to Brazil is a unique opportunity to present Angola as a tourist destination in the cultural segment by celebrating the role of ancestry in the formation of Afro-Brazilian culture, which is a way of inspiration to create new ways of valuing and preserving common history.

