Egypt Has Always Been Important Pillar of Stability Within Region

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi said on Thursday 21/11/2024 that Egypt has always been an important element of stability over the past years within the region, and will continue to be so during the coming years as well.

Sisi's statements came during meeting with various military leaders at the Strategic Command headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

He added that this meeting aims at the first place to make an open conversation the officers and listen to their point of view and their vision about the ongoing events, noting that "people think that armed forces are only interested in training and military capabilities, which is true, and this is our primary mission, but this does not mean that we should be isolated from what is going on around us."

He explained that with this balanced approach and understanding of reality, the armed forces have always been an important factor of stability for Egypt.

President Sisi stressed that the successive events and turbulent conditions witnessed by the region confirm that our choice for a just and sustainable peace requires us to continue building the capabilities of comprehensive forces to preserve and protect our country, while continuing the state's comprehensive development efforts to achieve the aspirations of the great Egyptian people for a better future.

"I'm following all of your activities and I am reassured, but I want to clarify to you a very important point: the armed forces have always been the pillar of stability in Egypt, and as you see, the region is very turbulent and going through difficult events, however, Egypt has always been an important element of stability over the past years." Sisi said.

He noted that this not just his words, but the whole world is aware of this truth, and "knows that Egypt is a balanced and stable country, despite the difficult circumstances it is going through. Egypt is a huge factor of stability."