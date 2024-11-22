Congo-Kinshasa: Egypt, DR Congo Agree On Adherence to Int'l Law Principles On the Nile River Issue

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Congolese counterpart Térèse K. Wagner agreed on Thursday 21/11/2024 to adhere to relevant international law principles, particularly the principles of prior notification and no harm, regarding the Nile River issue.

This came during a round of political consultations by the two ministers in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa. They addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They underscored the need to uphold these principles in any deliberations concerning the Nile or other transboundary rivers, alongside principles of consensus, cooperation, consultation, and the exchange of data and information.

Minister Abdelatty noted that his visit to the DR Congo reflects Egypt's commitment to strengthening the historical bilateral relations between the two nations based on mutual respect and fraternity.

He highlighted efforts to develop a strategic partnership that serves the interests of both countries, referencing the phone call between President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and President Félix Tshisekedi on 12 November, which demonstrated a shared aspiration to develop relations across various fields.

Abdelatty noted that the DRC is among the top African beneficiaries of assistance, technical cooperation programmes, and capacity-building initiatives provided by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) and the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding (CCCPA).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Legal Affairs Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed Egypt's eagerness to diversify the training programmes offered to Congolese partners, aiming to maximize the benefits of Egypt's extensive expertise in different fields. This also includes scholarships for studies in several Egyptian universities and institutes.

The discussions also covered enhancing economic and investment cooperation, increasing collaboration between investors from both nations, and launching an Egypt-Congo Business Forum to promote trade and investment ties.

Minister Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to contributing to developmental projects in the DRC, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He announced Egypt's contribution to funding the MBANKANA 1 Dam on one of the Congo River tributaries as part of its dedication to supporting the DRC's developmental needs.

He also highlighted Egypt's establishment of a funding mechanism for development projects in Southern Nile Basin countries and the creation of a cardiac surgery wing at Kinshasa General Hospital.

The EAPD will equip this wing with medical equipment and operating rooms for catheterization and open-heart surgeries. Moreover, Egyptian doctors will be among the staff to transfer expertise and train Congolese medical personnel.

The consultations also touched upon regional issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Eastern Congo, the Nile Basin, Sudan, Somalia, and tensions in the Middle East.

Following the consultations, the two ministers signed a joint statement and an agreement for mutual visa exemptions for holders of official passports. These measures aim to facilitate high-level official visits and enhance bilateral relations.