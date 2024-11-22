Equatorial Guinea: State Minister Mesganu Holds Discussions With Secretary of State of Equatorial Guinea

Addis Ababa — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, held discussions with Mari-Cruz Evuna Andeme, the Secretary of State for International Organizations of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, at his office today.

State Minister Mesganu highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea, emphasizing that the ties are well-established at the leadership level, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted the importance of taking this robust relationship to a higher level and agreed with his Equatorial Guinea counterpart on the necessity of organizing a political consultation platform to further strengthen relations and establish a comprehensive partnership.

Mari-Cruz Evuna Andeme on her part expressed her appreciation for the excellent relations between the two countries and pointed out the collaborative efforts in various sectors across Africa.

The Secretary of State stated that her country is committed to working closely with Ethiopia in implementing the African Union's Agenda 2063.

It is to be recalled that Equatorial Guinea will be presenting its candidacy for the position of Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals at the upcoming African Union summit.