Somalia Appoints New Director General for National Statistics Agency

21 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government has named Dr. Abdisalan Abdirahman Mohamed as the new Director General of the Somalia National Bureau of Statistics (SNBS), the agency announced Thursday.

The appointment was recommended by Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah and ratified during the weekly Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Dr. Mohamed, with a PhD in Economics, is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the statistical framework of Somalia, promoting data-driven governance, and contributing to the country's development. His expertise is anticipated to fortify the SNBS's efforts in providing accurate and timely data.

The outgoing Director General, Sharmarke Farah, was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the bureau's advancement. His leadership has been credited with notable progress in the organization's capabilities.

The SNBS expressed optimism about the future under Dr. Mohamed's stewardship, looking forward to leveraging his experience to further their mission.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.