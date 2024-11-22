Somalia Appoints New Director General for National Statistics Agency

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government has named Dr. Abdisalan Abdirahman Mohamed as the new Director General of the Somalia National Bureau of Statistics (SNBS), the agency announced Thursday.

The appointment was recommended by Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah and ratified during the weekly Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Dr. Mohamed, with a PhD in Economics, is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the statistical framework of Somalia, promoting data-driven governance, and contributing to the country's development. His expertise is anticipated to fortify the SNBS's efforts in providing accurate and timely data.

The outgoing Director General, Sharmarke Farah, was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the bureau's advancement. His leadership has been credited with notable progress in the organization's capabilities.

The SNBS expressed optimism about the future under Dr. Mohamed's stewardship, looking forward to leveraging his experience to further their mission.