Zimbabwe: VP Opens New Boarding School

The Second Republic, under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in achieving universal education, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was speaking in Hwedza this afternoon after a familiarisation tour and official opening of Northend High School which is scheduled to enroll its first batch of learners in January.

The school, a private institution, will offer boarding facilities and will be science and technology centric. lt will offer modern learning facilities.

"The Second Republic under the able leadership of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in achieving universal education," said VP Chiwenga.

"Access to affordable and quality education is now widespread, with more schools being constructed throughout the country.

"Once completed, this school will contribute to the Government's effort to improve access to quality, equitable and inclusive education.

"This will ensure that our children do not walk more than five kilometers to school."