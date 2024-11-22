Africa: Investing in Girls Could Deliver a Tenfold Return for Africa - Report

Africa has the potential to unlock a tenfold economic boost, amounting to a staggering $2.4 trillion, according to a new report.

The report titled "Pathways to Prosperity for Adolescent Girls in Africa," jointly released by the World Bank, the Center for Global Development, and the Population Council, highlights critical demographic insights. It outlines urgent policy actions to overcome barriers holding adolescent girls back.

ALSO READ: Tackling school dropout for girls: What is the way forward for Rwanda?

The report reveals that over half of adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa, aged 15 to 19, are out of school, married, or raising children, an alarming reality that undermines the region's economic potential.

Adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa face daunting challenges, including poverty, conflict, and familial pressures, which often force them out of school. Many become trapped in early marriages or low-skilled labour, limiting their potential and weakening the region's human capital. This, in turn, hinders economic progress and broader development.

While some countries made significant strides in delaying marriage and childbearing while maintaining high education levels for girls, others particularly those affected by fragility and conflict struggle with low school enrolment and rising rates of early marriage, it is noted.

ALSO READ: Govt outlines strategies to eliminate school dropout

These disparities are often linked to variations in legal frameworks, such as those governing access to education, employment, and marriage.

"The novelty of this report lies in its detailed approach. It moves beyond generic advice to keep girls in school, focusing instead on targeted pathways for distinct groups, including married adolescents, young mothers, and informal workers," said Estelle Koussoubé, the Senior Economist at the World Bank and co-editor of the report.

For example, it is noted, young mothers face overwhelming challenges in balancing childcare and work. The report recommends interventions like childcare support and sustainable income-generating programmes. It emphasizes the importance of integrating vocational training with life skills development to empower girls working in the informal sector.

Rwanda is recognized for its progress in delaying marriage and childbearing among adolescent girls. The country boasts relatively high rates of schooling and work participation within this demographic, supported by legal frameworks promoting gender equality in employment, access to financial services, and obtaining national identification documents.

ALSO READ: What will it take for Rwanda to rein in the teenage pregnancy menace?

The report introduces a comprehensive framework for empowering adolescent girls, prioritizing education while addressing the realities faced by those who have already dropped out, married, or started families.

It highlights the importance of reducing education costs through measures like school feeding programmes and cash transfers. Data-driven categorization emerges as a key innovation, offering policymakers tools to assess adolescent girls' empowerment status and tailor strategies accordingly.

Using data from sources such as Demographic and Health Surveys and the World Bank's Women, Business, and the Law database, the report provides robust evidence to inform action.

Gender-based violence remains a pervasive issue, particularly in schools, further hindering girls' access to education. The report highlights the need for urgent research and interventions to reduce violence and create safer environments, emphasizing that without safety, other empowerment efforts may fall short.

The report reveals the transformative potential of investing in adolescent girls. It estimates that for every dollar invested in empowering girls, the return could exceed $10 within 15 years, far outweighing the costs.

"Our analysis reveals the tremendous economic opportunity at stake. When we invest in adolescent girls' health, education, and economic opportunities, we are shaping not only their futures but also the trajectory of entire communities and economies," said Kehinde Ajayi, the Senior Fellow and Director of the Gender Equality and Inclusion Program at the Center for Global Development and co-editor of the report.

The report also delves into key areas such as measurement gaps in girls' empowerment, evidence from impact evaluations, and political economy considerations. These insights provide practical guidance for implementing effective programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One standout recommendation is the creation of safe spaces for adolescent girls. Ensuring the quality implementation of these spaces is vital for fostering self-confidence, life skills, and peer support.

The report offers actionable recommendations for governments, practitioners, and researchers. These include reducing education costs, providing youth-friendly health services, and supporting young mothers. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the report seeks to drive meaningful progress for adolescent girls across Africa.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 145 million adolescent girls, a figure projected to grow significantly by 2050. The report emphasizes that investing in adolescent girls is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity. It stresses that for Africa to realize its full potential, the empowerment of adolescent girls must be at the forefront of policy agendas.

"Empowering girls is about more than individual success; it's about transforming societies, building stronger economies, and creating a more equitable future," Koussoubé added.