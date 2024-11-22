Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Reflects On Decade-Long Friendship With South African Military Chief

The South African military chief thanked Gen Muhoozi for the warm African hospitality extended to him and his delegation, characterised by Ndere troupe and Janzi band performances, along with local cuisine.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reflected on his over-a-decade-long friendship with South Africa's military chief, Gen Maphwanya, citing Gen Edward Katumba Wamala's role in their initial meeting in 2010.

He shared the reflection as he hosted Maphwanya to dinner on Wednesday evening at Serena Kigo.

The CDF praised Gen Maphwanya as key to UPDF-SANDF military relations.

The dinner followed an earlier meeting at the Special Forces Command headquarters, where the two leaders discussed military cooperation.

The South African military chief thanked Gen Muhoozi for the warm African hospitality extended to him and his delegation, characterised by Ndere troupe and Janzi band performances, along with local cuisine.

Gen Maphwanya, further emphasised security diplomacy as the foundation for all diplomatic efforts, stating that political and business diplomacy can thrive only if security diplomacy is in place.

The dinner was attended by senior officials from UPDF, Uganda Police, and Prisons.

The South African delegation also included high-ranking military officials.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual military interest, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between the UPDF and the South African National Defense Force. This includes continued military training exchange programs.