Morocco Waives Import Tariffs On Domestic Cattle, Sheep

Rabat — Morocco's Government Council on Thursday approved a draft decree waiving import tariffs on domestic cattle and sheep.

The draft decree no. 2.24.1050 amends decree no. 2.24.064 (January 25, 2024), which waived import tariffs on domestic cattle, as well as decree no. 2.24.962 (October 18, 2024), which waived import tariffs on domestic sheep.

The decree was presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Ahmed El Bouari, on behalf of the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

This decision follows the measures taken by the government last year to waive customs duties and value-added tax on domestic cattle and sheep, according to a statement from the Ministry Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesperson.

To ensure a steady supply of red meat to the local market, the import duties on domestic cattle and sheep have once again been waived this year, at set quotas, the same source noted, pointing out that this draft decree aims to increase these quotas, not sufficient anymore to meet demand.