Namibia: Do Not Buy Car Tyres, Mirrors Without Documentation - Namibian Police Warn

The Namibian Police in the Omaheke region have raised concerns over a growing trend of criminals stealing vehicle accessories such as tyres, spotlights and mirrors.

According to the police, statistics reveal that 10 cases of this nature were reported between September and November, leading to several arrests.

"Criminals are targeting vehicle accessories, particularly wheels, by using universal lug nuts to remove them," regional commander of the Omaheke region Heinrich Tjiveze said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the culprits focus on vehicles parked in areas with low security measures.

These include homes with short fences or no boundary walls, houses without garages or dogs, vehicles owned by women, and motor mechanic garages lacking security guards or CCTV cameras.

"Additionally, criminals are taking advantage of gatherings such as weddings, funerals, rallies and church services. While vehicle owners are focused on the events, thieves seize the opportunity to steal wheels and other accessories," Tjiveze said.

He highlighted that these crimes are primarily committed between 22h00 and 04h00 while people are asleep, and between 09h00 and 10h00 when many are at work.

PREVENTION MEASURES

According to the police, vehicle owners are encouraged to raise the fences and boundary walls of their yards, and keep dogs at their residence to discourage criminals.

"Business owners should employ security guards and install CCTV cameras at their business premises.The public is strongly discouraged not to buy car accessories such as wheels, spotlights and mirrors without proper documentation.

"The public is encouraged to report any person selling car accessories without proper documentation... [and] to establish neighbourhood watch groups to watch and protect each other's properties against criminals," the police said, adding that, "the Namibian police have commenced with festive season operations and encourage all citizens to join us in the fight against crime."