Uganda: Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Demands Extradition Protocol Adherence

Addressing a press conference at Parliament, Nkunyingi urged the Kenyan government to observe extradition norms for all persons requested by any state, including Uganda.

Muwada Nkunyingi, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, has expressed concerns over Ugandans reported missing in Kenya only to resurface in Ugandan courts without prior extradition proceedings.

"The Kenyan government must respect the rule of law and adhere to established extradition protocols," Nkunyingi emphasized. "It is unacceptable for Ugandans to disappear in Kenya only to reappear in Ugandan courts without due process."

As the Kyadondo East MP, Nkunyingi's concerns highlight the need for cooperation between Uganda and Kenya on matters of extradition and judicial cooperation.

Nkunyingi's stance echoes the concerns of many Ugandans who value the importance of regional cooperation and the rule of law.