Uganda: Kyabenda HCIII Brings Maternal Health Services Closer to Pregnant Mothers

Pregnant women in Kamwenge District no longer have to endure long journeys for essential antenatal services, thanks to new equipment at Kyabenda Health Center III in Kahunge Town Council.

The health centre has been equipped with a modern ultrasound machine, an oxygen concentrator, and an infant radiant warmer valued at Shs55 million through support from USAID.

The new equipment marks a significant milestone in improving maternal healthcare in this rural community.

Previously, expectant mothers had to travel to distant health facilities for ultrasound scans, adding stress, financial strain, and potential health risks during pregnancy.

The in-charge of Kyabenda Health Centre III, William Togaya, expressed optimism about the positive impact of the upgrades.

"Previously, we had to refer mothers to other healthcare centers for ultrasound scans because we lacked the necessary equipment," he explained.

"Now, with the new ultrasound machine, we can serve our mothers right here in our community. It's a huge relief for both the mothers and our medical team," he added.

The center currently attends to over 50 pregnant women every two days, and the addition of the ultrasound machine will significantly enhance the quality of care offered.

Togaya emphasized that these services are especially critical in rural areas, where healthcare resources are often stretched thin.

Pregnant women in the community have already expressed their gratitude for the new services.

"This is a big help for us," said one mother. "We used to walk long distances to access ultrasound scans, but now we have the service nearby. It makes things much easier and safer for us."

The oxygen concentrator and infant radiant warmer are also set to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns. Togaya acknowledged USAID's vital contribution to this development, saying, "This support has enabled us to provide better maternal care and save lives. These devices will make a world of difference in ensuring the health of both mothers and babies."

This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance maternal healthcare in rural districts like Kamwenge.

By bringing essential services closer to home, Kyabenda Health Center III is reducing the hardship faced by pregnant women and ensuring timely access to care.

As the health center continues to expand its services, the community remains hopeful that more advancements will follow, further improving the well-being of mothers and their children.

"This is a big milestone for us, and we are committed to improving maternal health outcomes in our area," Togaya noted.

The upgrades at Kyabenda HCIII symbolize progress toward equitable healthcare access for rural communities, making pregnancy and childbirth safer for all.