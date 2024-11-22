Uganda: Unicef Urges Global Commitment to Children's Rights for a Better Future

In a statement, the organization highlighted the enduring significance of the CRC as a "touchstone for governments, the UN, businesses, and civil society" in shaping policies and practices to tackle current and future challenges.

Marking 35 years since the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), UNICEF has called for renewed global commitment to ensuring every child's rights are upheld.

"As we envision a better world for every child, our guide must remain the Convention on the Rights of the Child," UNICEF emphasized.

The CRC has served as a framework for improving countless children's lives, outlining principles that ensure children inherit a habitable planet, enjoy a minimum standard of living, and benefit from a more equal and peaceful society.

UNICEF stressed the importance of a "future-focused approach" to child rights, urging all stakeholders to take decisive and collaborative action.

The organization identified three priority areas for mobilization: protecting the planet to safeguard future generations, promoting equity to reduce inequalities, and fostering global peace to create a secure environment for children.

"Through decisive, collaborative action, we can secure the best possible future for all children," UNICEF stated, calling on governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society to unite in this mission.

The statement serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to prioritize children's rights amid global crises, from climate change to economic inequality, ensuring that the next generation thrives in a sustainable and just world.