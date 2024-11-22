Uganda: President Museveni Launches SGR Construction in Tororo

The 273-kilometer railway line, which will stretch from Malaba to Kampala, is estimated to cost €2.7 billion and will be built by the Turkish company, M/s Yapi Merkezi.

President Museveni has officially launched the construction of Uganda's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), marking a major milestone in the country's transport sector.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Kasole Village, Tororo, was a momentous occasion that signals a transformative shift toward safer, more efficient, and cost-effective transportation.

The 273-kilometer railway line, which will stretch from Malaba to Kampala, is estimated to cost €2.7 billion and will be built by the Turkish company, M/s Yapi Merkezi.

Mr Museveni emphasized the far-reaching impact the project will have, not only on the country's infrastructure but also on the safety of Ugandans and the overall cost of doing business.

Addressing the people of Tororo, the president highlighted the critical role the SGR will play in reducing road accidents and the high costs of transportation.

"Where we're heading, all cargo will only be transported through either railway or water. For petroleum, we are going to build pipelines and stop seeing petroleum trucks on the road," Museveni stated.

The project, scheduled for completion in four years, promises to revolutionize Uganda's transport system by offering a more efficient and affordable alternative to the current meter-gauge railway system. The new trains will travel at speeds of 100 km/h for freight and 120 km/h for passengers, ensuring faster delivery of goods and services.

Local leaders from Tororo expressed their optimism about the SGR project, calling it a game-changer for the region. Geoffrey Ekanya, MP for Tororo County North, urged local communities to seize the opportunities the project would bring.

"Tororo is now an investment destination for Uganda and East Africa. We appeal to our people to survey their land and lease it to investors," Ekanya said.

Ekanya also called on the Ministry of Works to ensure that at least 30% of the workforce for the project is sourced from the local population, particularly for roles such as casual labor, material supply, and catering services during construction.

Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, highlighted the economic benefits of the SGR. "Railway transport is cheaper and faster.

For instance, moving a 20-foot container from Mombasa to Kampala currently costs $3,250 on average. With the Standard Gauge Railway, this cost will be cut by half," Wamala explained.

The SGR is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating regional integration by improving connectivity and reducing transportation costs for businesses not just in Uganda but across East Africa.

President Museveni reiterated that the project aligns with the government's broader goals of eradicating poverty and stimulating economic growth.

"Once we have cheap transport, electricity, labor, and affordable capital, we shall be good to go. My fight is now with money lenders who cheat our people. If they don't stop, we shall arrest them," Museveni warned.

As construction begins, both the government and project stakeholders are committed to ensuring the timely and successful completion of the Standard Gauge Railway.

The project promises to reshape Uganda's transport landscape, offering long-term benefits for the country's economic development.