Rwanda: Mozambique, Rwanda Military Officials Discuss Operations in Cabo Delgado

The Chief of General Staff of the Mozambique Armed Forces, Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse, held another meeting with the Commander of Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) Joint Task Force, Maj Gen Emmy Ruvusha, in Cabo Delgado Province, on Thursday, November 21.

This was as, according to a statement from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Mangrasse visited the Joint Task Force Headquarters in the port city of Mocimboa da Praia.

Today, 21 November 2024, Rwanda Security Force (RSF) Commander, Maj Gen Emmy K Ruvusha received the Mozambique Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse who visited the Joint Task Force Headquarters at Mocimboa da Praia. Their discussion focused on...

On September 27, when they met in Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado, they focused on assessing ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the region which has been plagued by terrorism.

"Their discussion focused on ongoing operations to dislodge terrorists from their hideouts in Cabo Delgado Province," reads the RDF's latest post on X.

In September, Admiral Mangrasse commended the achievements of the joint military operations ever since the deployment of Rwanda Security Forces in Cabo Delgado in July 2021.

He appreciated the strong partnership between Mozambican and Rwandan forces, highlighting how it contributed to the return of thousands of displaced residents to their homes.