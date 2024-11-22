Zimbabwe: Harare Municipal Officer Sentenced for Bribery, Obstruction of Justice

A Harare municipal officer Mugove Chiradza (56) has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of bribery and obstruction of justice by the Harare Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that Chiradza and fellow municipal officers raided the Westgate roundabout, seizing equipment from a local business operating snooker tables citing the business was not licensed.

"On the 1st of July 2024, the accused person and his colleagues from the Harare City Municipal Police raided the Westgate roundabout area, where the complainant operates three snooker tables. They seized 2 tents, 13 snooker balls and 8 snooker sticks belonging to the complainant, alleging that the complainant was operating from a prohibited place and without a license.

"A week later after confiscating the contraband, the accused called the business owner, informing him to pay a fee in order to collect his stuff, which then led to his arrest using a trap.

"The accused person called the complainant on the 9th of July and told him that he might not recover his seized goods and that he could facilitate their release for a fee of USD60. The matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on the same day, leading to the arrest of the accused person using a trap", said the prosecution.

While out on bail, Chiradza attempted to tamper with the evidence.

"On the second charge, the accused person tried to conceal evidence when he was released on bail, by instructing his juniors to add the seized property into the exhibition book. He also forged the complainant's signature on the Form of Notice."

He was sentenced to an effective 2 years in prison.