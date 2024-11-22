Zimbabwe: Fugitive Zambian MP Banda Arrested in Harare

Police have arrested Fugitive Zambian Member of Parliament for Petauke Central Emmanuel Jay Banda who escaped from

Chipata General Hospital in August.

Banda had allegedly been renting a flat in Harare before authorities picked up information about his whereabouts, leading to

his arrest on Tuesday.

He is currently detained at a police station in Harare awaiting relevant legal procedures and possible extradition to Zambia.

Banda faces charges of aggravated robbery, attempted murder and escaping from lawful custody in Zambia.

Zambia's Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu confirmed the arrest during a press conference in

Zambia's capital Lusaka.