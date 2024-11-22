South Africa: 'My Body Is My Own' - Activists Speak Out

25 November marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls and the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence. This year, the campaign will transition into a year-round initiative with the theme of bodily autonomy as a fundamental human right.

Bodily autonomy is the power to make choices about our physical selves in every dimension, including the freedom to express thoughts, feelings, needs and desires through our bodies.

Spotlight Initiative works to uphold the bodily autonomy of women and girls through laws, policies and institutions; by addressing harmful norms and behaviours; by providing services to survivors of gender-based violence; and through supporting the civil society and women's movements at the frontlines of this critical work. The Initiative addresses all forms of violence against women and girls, including harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

Below, we highlight some of the women, girls and men who are speaking out in support of women's bodily autonomy.

"I understand that no one can touch my body without my consent. My body is my own and I say what goes."

- Arsenia, Grade 6 student, Mozambique

Arsenia Galas attends primary school in Gaza Province, Mozambique. Her school was part of a mural project run by ASCHA (Associação Sócio-cultural Horizonte Azul), a feminist organization and Spotlight Initiative partner that uses "artivism" to educate youth, particularly girls, about their rights, gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights.

"We chose a primary school because we believe that learning about respect, empathy and solidarity towards girls and women should begin in childhood," said Dalila Macuácua, ASCHA's National Coordinator. The conceptualization of the mural involved male and female students reflecting on and discussing social norms, gender equality and sexual gender-based violence.

"Early marriage was a violation of my rights. If I had accepted, this could have spelled the end to my education."

- Emily Saka, 18, Malawi

At 17, Emily Saka was 'offered' in marriage to a man in South Africa that she had never met. "I heard so many stories about South Africa," said Emily. "So when I heard that someone staying there wanted to marry me, I was so excited. I was ready to go even when I didn't know the person."

For many young people in Nkhata Bay, Malawi, the lure of a better life abroad can prove irresistible. As she was preparing to travel to South Africa, however, a mentor from a Spotlight Initiative Safe Space heard Emily's story. The mentor decided to talk to her about the negative impacts of child marriage.

"I saw sense in what the mentor said," explained Emily. "I decided to turn down the marriage proposal and return to school."

Emily joined the Safe Space programme herself, and accessed a small loan to start a business and raise the funds she needs to attend university.

"Women are not an object, they have to be treated equally."

- Genesis, 12, Honduras

Genesis Abigail Murillo Reyes, 12, is a student at Guadalupe de Quezada elementary school in La Ceiba, Honduras. She is one of 160 students from 10 educational centres in La Ceiba to have participated in sexual violence prevention training. 'Educate to Empower' was supported by Spotlight Initiative and aimed to provide children and adolescents with information to prevent sexual abuse. It included training on the different types of abuse that children and young people may face at school or in the community.

"Rape is recognized as a human rights issue, requiring the involvement of state authorities to protect survivors and prosecute perpetrators."

- Chief Wilfred Garh, 75, Liberia

Chief Wilfred Garh, 75, is part of a collective of Liberian traditional leaders who are helping to transform their communities in favour of women's rights and bodily autonomy.

"With the support of Spotlight Initiative's training programme, we now understand that [some of] what we considered traditional practices were, in fact, harmful," Mr. Garh explained.

Previously, rape and violence against women were settled outside of the legal system, while FGM remained a common practice. Together with other traditional leaders, Mr. Garh is working to ensure that perpetrators of violence face legal consequences, that FGM is eliminated and that girls stay in school to finish their education.

"We want people to start talking about sexual violence. It is a topic that is not discussed in many places, or it is touched upon only subtly. The reality is that this issue has to be talked about. It has to be named."- Las Sabinas, Mexico

Las Sabinas is a collective of young feminists and "artivists" from the outskirts of Mexico City whose work aims to raise awareness of sexual violence. As survivors of sexual violence, Las Sabinas advocate for a survivor-centric approach to justice.

"We want to talk about sexual violence in a way that allows us to understand reparations from a human rights perspective," they explain. In addition to highlighting sexual violence through street art, they provide counselling to survivors via telephone, inform women about their rights and the services available to them, and guide them through their recovery.

*Ages listed at time of interview