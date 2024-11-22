Angola With Two Positive Cases of Mpox

21 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded the second positive case of Mpox, disease caused by an orthopoxvirus related to smallpox, ANGOP learned on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, to which ANGOP had access, this positive case of Mpox was recorded on November 20, in the province of Luanda.

'This is a two-year-old child, daughter of the first confirmed case, who was under observation at the facilities of the Specialized Center for the Treatment of Endemic Diseases and Pandemics (CETEP),' the note said.

It indicates that the two patients are in a stable situation, under medical and drug monitoring.

The Ministry of Health calls for the reinforcement of prevention measures, such as frequent hand washing and the use of disinfectants in public areas, as well as in homes.

It also calls for the use of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for people close to confirmed or suspected cases, as well as to avoid physical contact with people who present signs or symptoms such as fever, headache or muscle or joint pain, skin lesions, as well as with materials and utensils used by them.

In case of detecting any of the symptoms of the disease, the ministerial department recommends people to immediately go to the nearest health unit for proper medical follow-up.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by Mpox viruses that affects humans and other animals. Its initial symptoms are fever, headaches, muscle pain, increased volume of lymph nodes and fatigue.

Mpox is clinically similar to smallpox and characterized by skin lesions, anywhere on the body, in the developmental stage. ANM/OHA/SEC/DOJ

