South Africa: Security Guards Shot While Escorting Garbage Collectors in Cape Town

One is in critical condition

Workers collecting rubbish and their security escort were ambushed and shot in Marcus Garvey in Philippi East, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

Four security guards were shot and robbed in the attack, according to mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg. Two were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition as he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

As a result of the incident, the City has withdrawn solid waste services in Philippi East, Samora Machel, Browns Farm, Unathi and Bester in Crossroads.

City workers have been forced to work under security escorts in these areas for years due to "threats from criminals and demands for protection money to operate safely", said Twigg.

It was not yet confirmed whether Thursday's attack was related to extortion.

GroundUp was at the scene shortly after the incident. SAPS detectives had cordoned off the area and were collecting evidence.

Eyewitnesses told us they suspected the attackers were after the security guards' guns. An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers had trailed the security company before ambushing them at Vietnam Drive shortly after 9am. They pulled them out of their two vehicles and beat them to the ground.

The eyewitness and about ten other bystanders were made to lie on their stomachs on the ground, face turned to the side, and hands on top of their heads.

"There was no chance to escape because some of the robbers were guarding both ends of the street, while the others demanded guns from the security guards," he said.

Moments later the attackers shot the guards, said the eyewitness. The eyewitness said he froze when the shots were fired. The robbers took the guards' guns and disappeared into the informal settlement nearby.

Another witness told GroundUp, "I was shivering, scared and kept praying for my life. I have never been that scared in my entire life."

The suspects are known to the community but no one speaks to the police as they fear for their lives.

Numerous attempts were made to get comment from SAPS Western Cape. Comment will be added when received.