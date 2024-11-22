Africa and Middle East Trade Industry Players Forge Stronger Economic Ties With Launch of Elite Jamboree

Africa and Middle East trade industry players have partnered to unveil the Elite Jamboree aimed at bolstering economic ties between Africa and the Middle East.

The Jamboree is set to debut on December 4 at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai. bringing together industry players from both regions is set to play a pivotal role in fostering trade, investment, and cooperation.

The organizers of the Elite Jamboree believe the event will catalyze transforming Africa-Middle East relations, with a particular focus on creating impactful connections between business leaders, investors, and government officials.

As the global spotlight turns to the regions, the Jamboree offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of economic collaboration at a crucial moment in time.

The UAE-Africa Networking Group is leading the charge in Africa-Middle East connectivity, a platform comprising over 16,000 professionals, investors, political figures, and government agencies from across the two regions.

The network, which is spearheaded by founder William Stenhouse, seeks to reshape the economic narrative between Africa and the UAE.

Stenhouse highlighted the transformative power of this vast network, noting that it offers more than just a collection of contacts.

"Numbers tell a story, and 16,000 represents more than just contacts; these are 16,000 potential pathways for innovation, investment, and mutual economic growth," he said.

According to Stenhouse, the economic landscapes of Africa and the UAE are uniquely complementary, presenting immense opportunities for collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Business Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that Africa holds 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, while the UAE imports 80% of its food.

This stark contrast, he emphasized, presents a monumental opportunity for agricultural partnerships that could address both regions' needs for food security and agricultural development.

In addition to agriculture, the organizers of the Elite Jamboree also see vast potential in finance, technology, and other sectors where the UAE's advanced venture capital networks can support African entrepreneurs and projects.

The UAE's access to global investment platforms is also viewed as a crucial funding mechanism for the rapid development of key African industries.

However, the road to deeper collaboration has not been without its challenges.

Boni Nyaga, CEO of Mawaitha Africa, addressed the persistent misconceptions that have historically divided potential partners.

"We're confronting two primary narratives: the African perception of Dubai as an overly restrictive environment, and the UAE's outdated view of Africa as underdeveloped," Nyaga said.