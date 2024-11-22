Kenya Releases Landmark Report On Intellectual Property Protection

Nairobi — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to combating counterfeiting and safeguarding intellectual property (IP) rights with the official release of the Second International Symposium on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement (ISIPPE-2) Report.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum, was attended by distinguished government and industry leaders.

It was officiated by Erastus Gatebe the Industrialization Secretary who spoke on behalf of the Chief Guest Hon. Salim Mvurya Mgala, E.G.H., Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

Gatebe reaffirmed government's commitment to safeguarding Kenya's economy, innovators, and consumers.

"Counterfeiting is a global menace that costs the world economy $2.2 trillion annually. In Kenya, it robs us of approximately KES 100 billion each year. Beyond the economic impact, counterfeit goods jeopardize lives and undermine fair trade. The ISIPPE-2 Report is a clarion call for collective action to address these challenges comprehensively," he stated.

The ISIPPE-2 symposium, held earlier this year under the theme "United Against Counterfeiting for a Healthy and Safer World," provided a platform for global dialogue on combating counterfeiting.

The report summarizes insights, best practices, and actionable recommendations to strengthen IP protection, enhance enforcement, and promote public awareness.

A Roadmap for IP Protection and Industrial Growth Prof Gatebe highlighted the strategic importance of intellectual property in Kenya's industrial development.

"We are making significant strides in aligning with global best practices in IP protection. Early this month, experts validated the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), developed in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This policy will foster innovation, attract investment, and ensure fair competition in our markets," he said.

The IP policy development and implementation was one of the recommendations from ISIPPE-2.

These efforts align with its Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which prioritizes industrial growth through Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) support.

He emphasized the role of County Aggregation Industrial Parks in fostering innovation and value addition across all 47 counties.

He reiterated the government's target to increase the manufacturing sector's GDP contribution to 20% by 2030 and to triple export contributions annually.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board of Directors, Hon. Josephat Kabeabea, underscored the importance of a united approach in tackling counterfeiting.

"This report is more than a publication; it is call to action. It is a blueprint for action. Through multi-agency collaborations and the adoption of technology-driven solutions like the Anti-Counterfeit Authority Integrated Management System (AIMS), we are strengthening enforcement mechanisms and facilitating legitimate trade," he said.

Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge, Executive Director of the ACA, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of the ISIPPE forums in fostering global collaboration and creation of knowledge in the global south.

"The ISIPPE-2 symposium demonstrated Kenya's commitment to becoming a leader in IP protection in Africa. The recommendations in the report will fuel industrial growth, protect innovators, and enhance consumer safety," he stated.

Dr. Njoroge also announced preparations for the Third International Symposium on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement (ISIPPE3), scheduled for 4-5th June 2025, with a focus on sustainability and advancing enforcement mechanisms.