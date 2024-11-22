South Africa: 26 Illegal Miners Arrested in Niekerkshoop

22 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

Kimberley Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with De Aar Public Order Policing, and Home Affairs's Immigration office arrested 26 illegal miners at Niekerkshoop in the Northern Cape Province.

The team pounced on the group after information was received that illegal mining activities were taking place at Kromaar farm/mine. Preliminary investigation revealed that only nine (9) individuals are permitted to mine at the said property. According to clause nine (9) of the mining rights, none of the permit holders can transfer, assign, or sublet anybody to mine on their behalf.

All accused are expected to appear before Prieska Magistrate Court today, 22 November 2024 for their first court appearance.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.