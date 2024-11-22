South Africa: 26 Illegal Miners Arrested in Niekerkshoop

Kimberley Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with De Aar Public Order Policing, and Home Affairs's Immigration office arrested 26 illegal miners at Niekerkshoop in the Northern Cape Province.

The team pounced on the group after information was received that illegal mining activities were taking place at Kromaar farm/mine. Preliminary investigation revealed that only nine (9) individuals are permitted to mine at the said property. According to clause nine (9) of the mining rights, none of the permit holders can transfer, assign, or sublet anybody to mine on their behalf.

All accused are expected to appear before Prieska Magistrate Court today, 22 November 2024 for their first court appearance.