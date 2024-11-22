South Africa: Gauteng Police Crack Down On Crime Recovering 778 Illegal Firearms and 3,827 Rounds of Ammunition

The South African Police Service in Gauteng has made a major breakthrough in combating crime, recovering 778 unlicensed firearms and 3827 rounds of ammunition between 01 October 2024 and 20 November 2024.

The successes are attributed to the positive collaborative efforts with other law enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime South Africa through the Eyes and Ears(E2) initiative and Community Policing Forum.

The successful recovery of these firearms is a result of proactive policing strategies that include high-density operations targeted at crime hotspots, strategic stop-and-search, vehicle checkpoints (VCP) and routine crime prevention patrols.

The police seized 778 unlicensed firearms, 3827 rounds of ammunition and 929 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Major General Fred Kekana commended the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement. "This breakthrough demonstrates our dedication to creating a safer Gauteng. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to prevent and combat crime", said Maj Gen Kekana.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing to identify potential links to other serious crimes.

Community members are urged to report any criminal activities to their nearest police station, SAPS Crime Stop: 08600 10111, or alternatively leave an anonymous tip off on MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.