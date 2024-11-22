Zimbabwe: Two Brothers Murdered At Mupfurudzi Game Park

22 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)

TWO brothers died at a local hospital after they were attacked by four assailants at Mupfurudzi Game Park in Shamva.

The two were attacked with an okapi knife and a spear following a misunderstanding.

They were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment where they later died.

One of the suspects has since been arrested in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Ranganai Joseph Gowanyika (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mupfurudzi Game Park, Shamva, on November 14, 2024, in which Moses Bhaera (36) and Joel Bhaera (34) died.

"The suspect and his three accomplices who are yet to be arrested attacked the victims with a spear and an okapi knife before burning their blankets and clothes after a misunderstanding.

"The victims passed on November 18, 2024 while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare. Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the other suspects should report to the nearest police station," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.