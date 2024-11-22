Africa: Young Weightlifters Eager to Shoulder Kenya's Medal Burden After Bountiful Harvest At Africa Championships

Nairobi — Kenya's Ian Okinyi has set his sights on more medals at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar after clinching three gold and three silver at the ongoing Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Nairobi.

The 15-year-old is hopeful his medal harvest at the Ruaraka Sports Club portends the beginning of a successful career.

"I am so excited...this is the first medals I have ever won in my career and considering this was my first time competing in a competition of such calibre. My ultimate dream is to go on and win more medals in Dakar," Okinyi said.

The youngster shone in the 55kg category, excelling in the 80kg (snatch) and 95kg (clean and jerk) before narrowly missing out on the same in the juniors category.

Okinyi thanked his coach, renowned weightlifter Winnie Langat, for pushing him to work hard in training.

"I have been training with my coach Winnie (Langat) and she has been pushing me every day to be the best version of myself. Her training programme has helped me a lot and she has taught me the importance of discipline at all times. I am so indebted to her," the youngster, who has been lifting weights since the age of nine, said.

Also wearing a huge grin on his face was Joseph Amunga who walked away with three gold in the 61kg category.

It has been a long time coming for Amunga, who has represented the country in a number of competitions in the past but without success.

"It feels wonderful to finally win a medal after so many times representing Kenya without success. I have been really working hard in training to win these medals and even coming here today, I had told myself that the ultimate goal was to win gold," he said.

Amunga, who recently completed his Form Four studies, has now trailed his focus on the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

He is confident of making the podium of the quadrennial games if only he keeps on the same path of hard work and focus.

"My target is to make the team for the Los Angeles Olympics and win an Olympic medal there. I know that I won't be eligible for the Youth Olympics so it is better for me to start focusing on 2028," he said.

In the girls' 49kg category, Lina Amanda Omondi continued the medal harvest with six silver - three in the junior and three in the youth category.

The 15-year-old, who was debuting at the international level, says the success has whetted her appetite for more.

"It is an awesome feeling to win a medal more so considering I have been mostly competing in local competitions. I want to become a star as far as weightlifting is concerned and I am looking forward to representing Kenya in more international competitions. I hope to become a world champion one day," she said.

The Mbagathi Girls High School student adds that the success has given her the desire to continue working hard in training.

"I usually train for five days a week, twice per day. My parents have continued to encourage me in this endeavour even as I am the only one in our family who does weightlifting," she said.

Another medalist was Acehood Waiyaki who clinched three gold and three silver in the boys' 49kg category.

The two-day competition has attracted nine countries including Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Uganda, Tunisia, Mauritius, South Africa, Seychelles and Kenya.